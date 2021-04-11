Written by Tobias Zick

What is a day of mourning for Christians around the world, the day Jesus was crucified, already has a name in English that sounds a bit like hope: Good Friday is also called Good Friday by Northern Ireland – and since 1998 the day has been full of hope: on Friday From that year, the conflicting parties in the civil war in Northern Ireland and the governments of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland concluded an agreement that ended the fighting between Protestants and Catholics: the Good Friday Agreement. It provided for the disarmament of combatants on both sides, as well as broad amnesties. On April 10, 1998, a period of nearly three decades of conflict ended, which has been observed in Irish-British history with the term “problems” that reduces it. About 3,500 people were killed and 50,000 injured in the accident.

Britain’s exit from the European Union would at least stir the painstakingly relieved waves of 1998 almost as sure as Amen at Good Friday mass. The riots that have erupted in Belfast over the past few days around the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement are a flaming reminder. You agree with those critics who have long argued that the Good Friday Agreement created a somewhat fragile peace, but did not put an end to the underlying conflict.