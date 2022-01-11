Global health technology platform – Proximie – announces partnership with…

proximity

Proximie, the global healthcare technology platform for the digitization of operating rooms worldwide, has announced a partnership with Vodafone Business.

As part of Proximie’s mission to save lives by sharing the world’s best clinical practices, the new partnership will build on the existing relationship between the two companies and deliver world-class connected surgical care programs with innovative technologies from Vodafone Business, including 5G, bringing IoT and edge computing together.

The partnership will accelerate the launch of the Proximie platform as the company aims to grow even faster from 2022 and improve access to digital surgical solutions for both patients and healthcare professionals. It addresses two of health care’s most important challenges: more efficient delivery of health services and better education of the health care workforce – both of which are necessary to end the current backlog of surgeries and improve patient outcomes.

The data regarding the impact of the pandemic on healthcare and the need for solutions such as approximations are compelling. Current estimates suggest that 2.4 million surgeries will be lost by the end of 2021, and a report from the British Medical Association predicts that as many as 80,000 doctors may be absent by 2043.

Proximie is building a global network of operating rooms connected by the best doctors in the world to create a vision of the future where as many incisions as possible are informed through artificial intelligence and doctors are provided with diagnosis, data and analysis in real time. Healthcare professionals can access, record and interact with virtually any networked operating room worldwide to gain accelerated and enhanced surgical guidance, supervision and technical expertise.

Doctor. Nadine Hashash Haram, founder and director of Proximie, said:

With this latest partnership announcement, Proximie is kicking off 2022 with great momentum. Better connectivity is necessary to deliver digital health services at scale. We are therefore very pleased to partner with Vodafone Business to harness 5G capabilities and cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing.

Building on our existing relationship will accelerate the roll-out of our platform in the UK and across Europe. We will be able to offer connected surgical care to a wider audience, and by sharing best clinical practices, we will continue to make an impact and ultimately save lives.

It cements Proximie’s position as best in class and expands our existing leadership in HealthTech. We are very happy to continue working with Vodafone Business.”

Mark Allinson, Director of Business Development at Vodafone Business said:

This partnership with Proximie strengthens our existing relationship and, by improving access to Vodafone’s technologies and platforms, will support a networked surgical care solution.

Vodafone Health Center with Deloitte aims to provide more people with access to healthcare by increasing the number of connected solutions for patients and healthcare professionals.

We recognize the critical role technology will play in transforming healthcare, and by combining Proximie’s expertise with Vodafone’s capabilities, we can accelerate the innovation needed to increase efficiency and improve patient care.”

Information about rounding

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on the digitization of operating rooms and diagnostics.

Proximie is committed to saving lives by sharing the world’s best clinical practices. Each affinity practice can be recorded, analyzed and used for future use to provide information about best practices.

By connecting operating rooms around the world, Proximie creates a rich and insightful data set that naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem and enables globally networked surgical care.

· That dr. Proximie, founded by Nadine Hashash Haram, has performed tens of thousands of surgical interventions and is used in more than 500 hospitals in more than 50 countries.

Proximie has contracts with over 35 major medical device companies – with access to 90% of operating and diagnostic rooms in the UK, US and EU.

For more information, please visit the website www.proximie.com or follow you Tweet embed on Twitter.

