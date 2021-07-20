Glencore’s New CEO – He Should Make CO₂ Rotor Green

– It should make CO2 spinner green Perhaps the most controversial company in Switzerland has a new president. His name is Gary Nagle and he has to change Glencore from A to Z. But his predecessor, Evan Glasenberg, does not make the task easy for him. Gorgos Prozos

Hard Mission: Gary Nagel succeeds Evan Glasenberg as head of Glencore. Photo: Evgeny Biyatov (Keystone/One/Sputnik)

106 million tons. Over 2.6 million trucks are full.

That’s how much coal Glencore mined worldwide in 2020. This unimaginable amount emits about 300 million tons of climate-damaging carbon dioxide when burned. 2 Free. This is a complication of carbon monoxide 2 -Missions from all Switzerland – And the Good job for den group Based in Baar, Zug Canton.

But now this company has a new president, Gary Nagel. And this mission has a mission: Glencore has to go green.

The perfect enemy image

Nagle has acquired a company that isn’t just a coal giant. Glencore is the fourth largest raw material company in the world. 135000 employees mine coal, copper and zinc. Entire countries depend on it.