Glencore’s New CEO – He Should Make CO₂ Rotor Green

It should make CO2 spinner green
Perhaps the most controversial company in Switzerland has a new president. His name is Gary Nagle and he has to change Glencore from A to Z. But his predecessor, Evan Glasenberg, does not make the task easy for him.
106 million tons. Over 2.6 million trucks are full.
That’s how much coal Glencore mined worldwide in 2020. This unimaginable amount emits about 300 million tons of climate-damaging carbon dioxide when burned.2 Free. This is a complication of carbon monoxide2-Missions from all Switzerland – And the Good job for den group Based in Baar, Zug Canton.
But now this company has a new president, Gary Nagel. And this mission has a mission: Glencore has to go green.
The perfect enemy image
Nagle has acquired a company that isn’t just a coal giant. Glencore is the fourth largest raw material company in the world. 135000 employees mine coal, copper and zinc. Entire countries depend on it.