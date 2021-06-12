Gina Cooper, a reality TV personality from the United States, has announced her engagement.

Soon, bachelors in the United States will no longer be single! The blonde was a competitor on the 22nd season of the popular dating show in the United States. In the sixth week, she had to leave the villa and try her luck at the occasional Bachelor in Paradise, to no avail. But then she found love outside the dating scene: her boyfriend, Carl Hudson, proposed to her!

The TV personality has been engaged to her fiancé since January 2020, and her little love crowned her baby boy Presley Bell in May last year. Because the two lovebirds didn’t seem to be going fast enough, Carl asked for her hand a year after the baby was born. “I answered in the affirmative! ‘Easiest decision ever,’ and Presley agrees,” added the young mother, adding photos of the couple’s beach proposal. She expressed her excitement at the prospect of marrying her best friend.

Many well-wishers expressed their love for her after she accepted her partner’s offer, which allegedly came for her 32nd birthday. “Congratulations! In the comments, people wrote things like, “You deserve only the best!”, “What a great episode!” and “I really wish it happened on your trip!” After all, the couple is on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands .