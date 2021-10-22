Getting a flu shot can prevent some serious COVID-19 symptoms

Although vaccination is currently important against COVID, experts are also stressing the need for influenza vaccinations. With the increasing influx of influenza COVID and the apparent severity of infection, it is important to protect our health and get vaccinated immediately as both influenza and COVID can turn into serious respiratory diseases.

Can flu prevention measures also reduce the risk of contracting COVID?

Despite the fact that the flu and COVID-19 vaccines work against different viruses, it has long been suggested that the right preventive measures can also reduce the risk of contracting another disease. Just as strict COVID measures helped reduce flu risk last year, there is some evidence that getting a flu shot early can actually help prevent the severity of certain COVID symptoms and aid recovery.

With so many people largely unvaccinated (or partially vaccinated) against COVID-19 and we could see an alarming spike in COVID flu during the winter, here’s what we know so far:

Can you reduce the risk of seriousness? What did the researchers discover?

The latest study, published in the medical journal PLOS and conducted on a group of more than 37,000 patients, examined key health parameters and the risk of hospitalization in patients who tested positive for COVID weeks or months after a flu shot. Among patients, it was noted that the flu vaccine was not only highly effective, but could also reduce the risk of serious complications with COVID for up to 120 days after vaccination.

While the flu vaccine can prevent the risk of hospitalization for some people, vaccination has also been found to reduce the risk of infection Complications of Covid Such as sepsis, deep vein thrombosis, hospitalization in covid patients.

Who can benefit from it?

While it’s important to remember that the flu vaccine may not completely mitigate or reduce all risks of COVID-19, there may be people who still don’t get adequate protection from the COVID vaccine because of their comorbidities.

As the talk of booster vaccines continues, and we slowly realize that vaccine-induced immunity to COVID may be short-lived, flu vaccines can be especially beneficial for those at risk, the elderly, and those with higher exposure to influenza and COVID -virus exposed.

Why is the flu vaccine important now?

Aside from the flu season turning worse and leading to serious infections this time around, flu vaccination is also necessary now in the coming weeks, when winter is at risk of contracting COVID and flu season is set to start at full speed. The season may continue to be an issue as a third wave of COVID is also expected around the same time.

The flu vaccine is also beneficial, according to doctors, because it helps reduce the risk of co-infection, that is, the chance of both contracting COVID and influenza.

What is the best time to get a flu shot?

With increasing awareness of influenza vaccination, it is critical that every person receives the vaccination and protects their health. While vaccines are available in their improved form each year, the best time to vaccinate would be now, before the peak of flu season.