Get rid of stubborn partitioning on USB drive

You have found partitions on a USB hard drive or USB drive that you cannot delete using Disk Management. With these tips, it usually works anyway. Then, of course, the data disappears.

I have a case like this again. There was a USB drive I used in my Linux experiments. It was bootable and had an EFI partition. But now the stick should only be used as a storage medium, which is why the extra partitions bothered me.

Of course I have to go first Disk Management excerpt. But in this it is not possible to delete all unwanted partitions. What’s Next?

The solution Consists of using a command line tool disc partthe use we have already described here.

Important: The Windows Diskpart tool is a real killer when it comes to removing partitions. If the wrong disk is selected when executing the scan command, this may have undesirable consequences. When using the tool, focus on what you’re doing, rather than double and triple checking that you intend to do the right thing.

This is how it’s done

Connect the USB drive. To be on the safe side, remove other storage devices (SD cards, other sticks, connected smartphones, external hard drives).

Take a look inside Disk Management, which is what z. B Windows key+s and writing from Diskmgmt.msc can start. The physical data carriers are listed at the bottom. Also pay attention to the size of the drive. In our example (old Surface Pro 4) we have “Disk 0” with a capacity of 238.35 GB. This is the SSD the system is installed on. This is easy to recognize because, among other things, the Windows C: drive is on it.

at the bottom is disc 1 Listed as 57.84 GB. Since no other drives are connected, because the size is correct and because “Removable Disk” is written, it is clear that it must be a USB drive. When this screenshot was taken, the unwanted partitions were already gone.

We don’t want to delete anything on data bus 0, only data bus 1, which is recognizable by its size: at ~58 GB it should be a USB drive Source: PCtipp.ch

disc part

Now click StartedFaucet poultice And call Command Prompt the point Run as administrator.

Faucet disc in and press Enters. This will start Diskpart. You can tell that you are in Diskpart mode by the fact that the Command Prompt changes from C: \> to me DISKPART> the changes.

Provide an overview: Faucet menu disc in and press Enters. This will list the disks. This is the same information in Disk Management, see image (a). In our example, data medium 1 is about 57 GB of micro-USB memory.

With list disk you can list physical drives, with disk selected (and number) you can select disk to be treated, list partition list partitions there and with cleanup they are all removed instantly Source: PCtipp.ch

Choose the correct drive: If the drive to be emptied is here disc 1 appears, click select disc 1 in and press Enterssee (b). This ensures that the erase command actually applies to that physical drive.

Menu sections: This is not necessary, because you will erase them all together, but it does not hurt to re-list what to delete again. You do this with Menu section (Enters pressure).

The mini-sections we want to delete are shown here – in the screenshot on (C)

delete all: Faucet Cleaning in and press Enters, the message “The disk has been cleaned” appears, see (d). Now if you again Menu section Diskpart will tell you that there are no partitions on this disk (E).

Or delete only one? We described this in the other article. So here only briefly: with Menu section The included sections are also numbered. with Select Section 1 You can select the partition to delete (if the partition containing 1 is the partition to delete), then using delete partition delete.

I finished. To exit Diskpart, tap Exit in and press Enters. To close the Command Prompt, you can also use the . File Exit– Use the command. Now you can create a partition on the USB drive again according to your desires in disk management.