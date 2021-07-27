Get ready for Titan iPhone

Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

iPhone 13 It hasn’t come out yet, but rumors exist Brings iPhone 14 some drama upgrades Including at least one high-end model with a titanium alloy case.

News comes through a JPMorgan Chase AnalystThis shift is set to be one of the major design changes for iPhones over the next year. for me Mac rumorsThere are also two recent patent applications that add some credibility for rumors. The first involves the method of administering titanium GlitterWhile other details a oxide coating To reduce fingerprints. Both address the weakness of titanium in consumer electronics – it is very difficult to etch easily and therefore visually unappealing, and it also attracts stains.

This won’t be the first time you’ve used the Apple Titan. This is why the Apple Card vibrates a lot when dropped and is also used in some Apple Watches. While previous patents have indicated that Apple is investigating the material, for future devices, so far the company has For her smartphones, she stayed with aluminum and stainless steel. But Apple may now want to take the lead Give Titanium isn’t just a stronger material, it is It also allows the use of a lighter device because you can use less of it.

JPMorgan Chase Report Echoes Others iPhone 14 rumors we heard. is called, The iPhone Mini is really dead After this year, the 14 lineup will include two 6.1-inch phones and two 6.7-inch phones. It also indicates that the iPhone 13 updates won’t be quite as exciting as what Apple got in the iPhone 14 store.

at the top of the Replace wounds with holes sueAs Apple’s Ming-Chi Kuo says, iPhones will regain touch in 2022 identifier On-screen fingerprint reader. T A report by JP Morgan Chase notes that Apple sees iPhone 2022 as a “super cycle” — or a year in which a host of new features will encourage more people than usual to update their phones. See: The addition of 5G to the iPhone 12, as well as the redesigned case.

G/O Media can receive commission

As always, rumors don’t always circulate and there is still time before the iPhone 14 goes into production. However, based on what we’ve heard so far, the Titan iPhone doesn’t seem that far from reality.