Get a free copy now ⋆ delamar.de

Giveaway T-RackS Porta One: Legendary tape recorder accessories
The Tascam Tape Collection consists of precision plug-in versions of well known Tascam and Teac machines such as the Porta One, A-3340S, 388 and A-6100 MKII.
Using advanced modeling techniques, the DSP developers at IK Multimedia carefully analyzed each component of these recorders, faithfully recreating the entire tape recording process and making these plug-ins available for popular DAWs.
Reviews and comments on the Tascam Tape Collection have been very positive, giving more fans of analog tape audio the opportunity to use this popular audio in the digital world.
How to get the T-RackS Porta One
To secure your T-RackS Porta One, all you have to do is register with your Tascam ID. This should be quick and easy.
After registration, you will need to register one of the qualifying products after which you will be given a unique code. You must now register with IK Multimedia using this code and you will receive your free copy of T-RackS Porta One.
Registered users of Tascam should have the advantage of automatically receiving information about their products. Exclusive ads include:
- Firmware updates
- New support videos have been made available
- new drivers
- New documentation for the product
How long is the promotional campaign?
The offer runs from July 20 to August 31, 2023.
T-RackS Porta One giveaway: All the info
- What do I get?: Free software package for registered Tascam products
- How can I participate?: Register yourself and your Tascam product with a Tascam ID and use the code you received to register with IK Multimedia
- a period: 20.7. – 08/31/2023
This offer is aimed at users of the following 25 Tascam products:
Model 12, Model 16, Model 24, TA-1VP, Portacapture X8, Portacapture X6, DP-006, DP-008EX, DP-03SD, DR-05X, DR-07X, DR-40X, DR-44WL, DR-100MKIII, GB-10, MiniStudio US-32, MiniStudio 4 US-42S ERIES x 08, US-1x2HR, US-2x2HR, US-4x4HR.
Registration of the listed products is restricted to countries in North and South America and the member states of the European Union including the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. In all other countries, only the Model 24, Model 16, Model 12 and TA-1VP can be registered by Tascam.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”