Get a free copy now ⋆ delamar.de

Tascam and IK Multimedia are holding the gift of the T-RackS Porta One from the two manufacturers’ popular Tascam Tape Collection through the end of August 2023. You can find out how to get free access to the software package here.

from Janine Mandler on July 20, 2023

Giveaway T-RackS Porta One: Legendary tape recorder accessories

The Tascam Tape Collection consists of precision plug-in versions of well known Tascam and Teac machines such as the Porta One, A-3340S, 388 and A-6100 MKII.

Using advanced modeling techniques, the DSP developers at IK Multimedia carefully analyzed each component of these recorders, faithfully recreating the entire tape recording process and making these plug-ins available for popular DAWs.

Reviews and comments on the Tascam Tape Collection have been very positive, giving more fans of analog tape audio the opportunity to use this popular audio in the digital world.

How to get the T-RackS Porta One

To secure your T-RackS Porta One, all you have to do is register with your Tascam ID. This should be quick and easy.

After registration, you will need to register one of the qualifying products after which you will be given a unique code. You must now register with IK Multimedia using this code and you will receive your free copy of T-RackS Porta One.

Registered users of Tascam should have the advantage of automatically receiving information about their products. Exclusive ads include:

Firmware updates

New support videos have been made available

new drivers

New documentation for the product

How long is the promotional campaign?

The offer runs from July 20 to August 31, 2023.

T-RackS Porta One giveaway: All the info

What do I get?: Free software package for registered Tascam products

Free software package for registered Tascam products How can I participate?: Register yourself and your Tascam product with a Tascam ID and use the code you received to register with IK Multimedia

Register yourself and your Tascam product with a Tascam ID and use the code you received to register with IK Multimedia a period: 20.7. – 08/31/2023

This offer is aimed at users of the following 25 Tascam products:

Model 12, Model 16, Model 24, TA-1VP, Portacapture X8, Portacapture X6, DP-006, DP-008EX, DP-03SD, DR-05X, DR-07X, DR-40X, DR-44WL, DR-100MKIII, GB-10, MiniStudio US-32, MiniStudio 4 US-42S ERIES x 08, US-1x2HR, US-2x2HR, US-4x4HR.

Registration of the listed products is restricted to countries in North and South America and the member states of the European Union including the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. In all other countries, only the Model 24, Model 16, Model 12 and TA-1VP can be registered by Tascam.