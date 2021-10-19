Germany’s Traffic Light Consortium – “The FDP has implemented its most essential projects” – News

In Germany, the SPD and the Green Party have already spoken out in favor of the traffic light negotiations, and the FDP followed suit on Monday afternoon. For Die Welt’s head of politics, Claudia Cady, the FDP is entering coalition talks aggressively – while the Greens are grappling with a major problem.

Claudia Cady journalist

Open the people box

Close the person’s box



Claudia Cady has been the head of politics for the German daily “Die Welt” since 2017. She is a regular guest on talk shows.

SRF News: Who is most likely to deal with whom in the coalition negotiations between the SPD, the Green Party and the FDP?

Claudia Cadi: Since the cornerstones of a potential traffic light alliance became known on Friday, it was clear that the FDP would be the strongest in the coalition negotiations. The Liberals got major concessions from the SPD and the Greens: no tax increases, no debt relief. These are key points for the FDP.

The FDP secured significant concessions.

The SPD and the Greens are naturally close in content, and the FDP has to go the furthest way for a traffic light alliance – and sell that to its customers. So, with important compromises, you get most of the supplies on the way with them.

Who has to move hard?

Maybe it’s the greens who should be careful not to get completely under the wheels. The FDP pushed through its most core projects, while the Greens scored points on climate protection, but the projects cost a lot of money.

The Greens must now devise innovative financing schemes.

If there are no tax increases now and new debt is only possible to a very limited extent, it remains unclear how the plans will be funded. Then the point is also opened. The Greens now have to come up with creative financing schemes, while the Social Democrats and the Free Development Party sit down.

Where are the largest construction sites from the FDP’s perspective?

Liberals are also primarily concerned with issues of finance. There are already warnings from the Federal Audit Office that the new government may create shadow budgets due to expensive climate protection measures. Of course, the FDP wants to keep a thumbs up. Accordingly, the dispute over ministries and ministerial positions has already begun.

Now the debate over ministries and positions begins.

The SPD, the Green Party and the FDP have, in fact, decided to enter into a new political style: above all content-oriented and secretive. But over the weekend, the FDP suddenly took the position of finance minister, which the Greens strongly opposed. This is reminiscent of the political style of previous governments, which were deeply concerned with the sensibilities, vanities, and positions of government.

Where are the Social Democrats in the conflict?

The SPD wants to appoint Olaf Schulz as chancellor and get to the finish line as quickly and silently as possible with coalition negotiations. They achieved their main goal of increasing the minimum wage to twelve euros per hour, as well as an intensive program of housing construction. The main concern of the Social Democrats is to appoint a new, trustworthy chancellor – Schulz must be sworn in before Christmas. So SPD mainly focuses on keeping the store together.

The interview was conducted by Claudia Weber.