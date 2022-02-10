Germany’s Ice Hockey Test 1: 5 – Defeats Canada in the opening match of the Olympic Games.

The start of the competition at the Olympic Winter Olympics in Beijing was a defeat for the German ice hockey team. It was 3-0 against Canada in a few minutes, but lost 5-1 in the end.

The German ice hockey players, who had come to Beijing with great confidence, left the snow with a sober face after the initial defeat against Canada. With a bitter 1: 5 (0: 3, 1: 1, 0: 1) against a stronger Olympic champion than expected on Thursday, national coach Tony Sterhom’s selection was still far from the expected medal format. Sweden’s Vxjo Lakers’ Tobias Rieder (31st min) was the only Olympic silver medalist in 2018, although Canada missed all of its NHL stars, very harmless and visually shocking.

At this point, the German Ice Hockey Federation’s selection had already lost leading player Marco Novak after a tough but unpunished trial and in principle had already lost the opening game. “Of course it’s hard for you to get three goals fast,” Ryder said at ZDF, criticizing the very exciting performance with so many mistakes. “It was not the start we expected. We did not play our best today, but it was a long match,” Captain Moritz Mர்ller summed up the start. “We had a cold. Canada was fast to think.”

Against Canadians who were over-motivated and playing hard, it was a bad first third with three goals conceded. Alex Grant (5th) from Jokerid Helsinki, Ben Street (10th) from EHC Red Bull Munich, Daniel Winnick (11th) from Geneva, Naxim Noro (33rd) from ZSC Lions from Zurich, Jordan Wheel from Pars Kazan 52 years ago Russia score for Canadians successfully retaliating for a 3-4 draw in the Olympic semifinals. As of 2018, Germany has enjoyed a bitter start to the competition on the surface of the small Olympic ice, which is in line with North American standards. Four years ago, the German team suffered two defeats at the start of the Olympics. However, that should not happen now.

Saturday (9.40 am / ZDF and Eurosport) against China, victory is mandatory. Despite having 16 Native North Americans, the tournament organizers are big foreigners. It was 8-0 against the United States in the beginning.

After 1448 days in Pyongyang’s semi-finals called the Game of the Century, this time it was the opposite when Germany showed Ice Hockey homeland 4: 3 for a long time. Five minutes later, Eric O’Dell dismissed D’Selldorf defender Novak with a tough test. The 31-year-old fainted in the snow shortly after when goalkeeper Matthias Niederberger was attacked for the first time. To make matters worse, Eisbren Berlin’s champion keeper lost his bat earlier. The direct acceptance of the street hit the network again five minutes later. 32 seconds later, Niederberger conceded the most bitter goal of his first Olympics. The German goalkeeper was preferred over the really strong Preachers Felix Bruckman and Danny As den Birken.

After the first third break, Germany were at least well positioned, but in large numbers were very ineffective on several occasions. The North Americans performed well, bringing things back on track and making it 3-1 shortly after the former NHL pro rider scored. With a clear vision, Nieterberger did not look good on this goal either. The fifth goal of the final three was not significant. This proved a lesson to some pundits who saw Germany as a team option due to the lack of NHL players.

Goal is really a medal again after Olympic silver four years ago and the 2021 World Cup semifinals. Because, like in 2018, the NHL did not take the Olympic break again, and the top nations did not see many great experts, the self-confidence of the German team was very high.

More results, Group B: Denmark 2-1 Czech Republic, Russian Olympic Committee 1-0 Switzerland. Group C: Sweden 3-2 Latvia, Finland 6-2 Slovakia.