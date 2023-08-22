Marcel Frascher is not just a person, he is the head of the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin. He is one of the leading economic minds in the country.

In my new short study, I find a remarkable paradox of the AfD:The Alternative for Germany party Voters will be more strongly under The Alternative for Germany partyPolitics suffers in almost every political arena.

what is the reason? Longer 🧵 Here is the link to the study:https://t.co/T3IkCCLh2Q – Marcel Fratzscher (@MFratzscher) August 21, 2023

Fratscher has now presented a study – with a clear conclusion. It read: If the AfD comes to power, it will hurt one group in particular: its voters.

Is he right?

The economist draws on studies that show that AfD voters tend to have low to high average income and education. AfD approval is particularly high in rural and structurally weak areas. In contrast, Fratscher summarizes the policy that the AfD supports: it calls for a very liberal economic and fiscal policy. It is committed to tax cuts in almost all areas. When it comes to social policy, no party in the Bundestag wants to see more drastic cuts to social benefits than the AfD. She speaks against strengthening the rights of tenants, voted against raising the minimum wage and wants to reduce the citizen’s income.

Fracher’s conclusion: “The contradictions between the interests of AfD voters and the positions of the AfD could not be greater.”

So far the economist can follow. But Fratscher also sees a move away from current climate policy as being particularly harmful to AfD voters. Nobody knows why.

He criticizes the fact that the AfD speaks out against the state’s recognition of Muslim associations as religious societies, opposes the consideration of different gender identities in publications by federal authorities, and refuses to extend the right to vote in federal elections to young people throughout the year. Age 16. All of this can be criticized, but Fratscher’s secret is why meeting such demands is particularly damaging to AfD voters.

Therefore, this study is also a contribution to the aphasia. The debate between supporters and opponents of the AfD has long been poisoned. Listening cancelled. However, both sides are eager to contribute to this.