Germany will remove the USA, Canada and most other countries from its travel risk list from July | newsletter

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases announced on Friday that Germany no longer classifies some regions, including the United States of America, Canada and Austria, as areas at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The RKI index listed 19 countries and territories that are “no longer considered risk areas” thanks to low rates of coronavirus infection.

What does the decision mean for travelers?

Countries removed from the travel risk list include Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Cyprus, Kosovo, Lebanon, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine and the United States.

Some areas in Portugal, Norway, Croatia, Greece and Switzerland are no longer considered risk areas by Germany.

Passengers arriving in Germany by plane must provide a negative test result, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery before they depart, regardless of whether they are in a dangerous area.

The decision will take effect on June 13.

When will other countries be removed from Germany’s travel risk list?

Later on Friday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that most of the remaining countries would be removed from Germany’s travel risk list by July 1.

“With summer, hope and confidence will return to Germany. In many places, the number of infections is declining and more and more citizens are vaccinated,” Maas said. “After several months of lockdown, we can look forward to more normal life, and this also applies to travel.” .”

However, Maas was quick to point out that the lifting of restrictions was not an “invitation to neglect” and stated that the new variables should not come as a surprise to anyone on vacation this summer.

