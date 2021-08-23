Germany responds to feed shortages – Swiss farmers

According to BMEL, the situation is exacerbated by the lack of reserves due to the past three years of drought. – Maria Richsteiner

Food shortages became apparent in the German flood areas. Now the use of EPAs must be allowed for feeding purposes.

The decision aims to make it easier to feed their animals to farmers in the floodplains, according to the German Agriculture Ministry BMEL. The background is the crops destroyed by the flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as further losses due to heavy rains in different regions of Germany.

According to BMEL, the situation is exacerbated by the lack of reserves due to the past three years of drought. So Federal Minister Julia Klöckner has taken the lead and will introduce a decree at the upcoming meeting of the Federal Cabinet that will enable federal states to identify areas experiencing weather-related food shortages, according to the BMEL.

In these areas, farmers can use some exceptionally environmental priority areas for the use of forage without restrictions.