Germany reaffirms a “real opportunity” to salvage the Iranian nuclear weapons deal

Berlin

Germany said on Wednesday that after the last round of talks in Vienna between Iran and the four world powers still participating in the 2015 deal, there is a “real opportunity” to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Deputy Spokesman Christopher Berger praised the “constructive” position in the meeting between senior officials in Iran, China, Russia, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

“I can say that from our point of view all delegations are working constructively. In our opinion, there is a real opportunity to preserve the JCPOA and return the United States to the deal,” referring to the official name of the deal, the JCPOA.

He added that it was important for all parties to show their “willingness to make concessions” amid intense diplomatic efforts to bring the United States back into the historic deal and lift sanctions imposed on Iran under Trump.

Burger also said that all parties will face “hard work” in the future to save the nuclear deal.

Countries will continue to discuss ways to revive the deal that US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in May 2018.

An American delegation was also in the Austrian capital on Tuesday to save the deal, but the team led by Special Envoy Robert Malle did not attend the meeting with other world powers because Iran refused to go directly to the US negotiations until then. Lifting the so-called “maximum pressure” penalties.

