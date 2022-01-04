Germany no longer classifies any country as a changing region for the virus

The federal government has relaxed entry restrictions to Great Britain, South Africa, Namibia and six other African countries, which had been imposed due to the widespread use of the Omikron variant. The nine countries’ classification, which also includes Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, was downgraded from variable regions of the virus to high-risk regions today, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced Monday evening.

More recently, airlines have basically only been allowed to fly German citizens or people who live in Germany to Germany. The rule also applies to rail and ship traffic. There is also a two-week quarantine requirement for those arriving from different regions for the virus – including those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered.

But since the Omikron arrived in Germany long ago and spread rapidly, the situation has been reassessed. Travel countries are jointly rated by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health. When mutations are particularly prevalent, a comparison is always made with the situation in Germany, as was the case with the delta variant. The following applies: The destination of travel is no longer considered a virus variable area if the coronavirus distributed there is the predominant virus variant in the Federal Republic of Germany.

High-risk areas: rules for entering Germany

As a result of the downgrade, there are no longer any variable regions of the virus, but only high-risk regions. After returning from a high-risk area in Germany, travelers must remain in quarantine for up to ten days if they have not been vaccinated or recovered. The free test is only available from the fifth day. Children should also be in isolation – however, children under the age of twelve do not have to test themselves, and quarantine ends automatically after the fifth day.

In addition, everyone who returns from high-risk areas should get one first digital login fill. Persons who have been fully tested and immunized and in their recovery period must upload their test, vaccination or convalescence certificate there.

The following countries have been classified as high-risk areas: