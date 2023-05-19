Germany and Switzerland celebrate successes

The evening of Day 7 of the 2023 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships was marked by performances by the national teams of Germany and Switzerland. After three defeats, the Germans managed to get off the ice as winners for the first time against Denmark, who started the tournament with three wins from four matches (2-1-1-0). For Switzerland, the series ended goalless against Slovakia, but the Swiss were able to leave the ice as winners of the fourth game and regain the lead in the table.

Denmark 4-6 Germany (1-0 / 1-3 / 2-3)

With the heavy burden of three defeats by just one goal, everything was on the line for Germany’s selection on Thursday against Denmark. A defeat would amount to missing a minimum quarter-final goal. The pressure on the Danes, who had one point without a point, was great.

When Matthias Lassen made it 1-0 to Denmark after 5:39 minutes, the tension on the German bench increased even more. Despite a slight advantage in 9: 7 shots on goal for Germany, the equalizer did not want to fall. Things went much better in the midsection than JG Petrka He managed to tie the score (30) and Alexander Ill took the first German lead of the evening after only 1:56 minutes. Moritz Müller, who became the winner of the match, made an assist for the opening goal and then made it 3: 1 himself (38).

It was Müller’s 79th appearance at the World Ice Hockey Championships, which moved him to third place in the national rankings, level with Andreas Niederberger and behind Dieter Hegen (106) and Udo Kiessling (119).

Germany was clearly superior in the third and allowed the Danes only two shots on goal. The second, passed by Matthias Bau (40), fell behind Matthias Niederberger, who was guarding the German square, to catch up again.

In the last 20 minutes, a real ice hockey movie is developed. Christian Weiss equalized for Denmark (56th), but shocked Germany by only 20 seconds. Then Jonas Müller scored, just wide of the face, to take the lead again (56′). After a penalty kick against the Danes, Germany were outnumbered, with Dominic Cahoon chipping away at a Danish counterattack at the last second. Without a goalkeeper, Denmark put everything on one card and allowed Germany the supposed decision of Marcel Neubels (59th).

With 32 seconds left on the clock, it was Wejse who caused the action to flare up again. However, the play continued after the goal Nico Stormwho was able to hit the orphan target again.

With this success, Germany rose to sixth place and the three duels against Austria, Hungary and France in Group A await.

Switzerland 4-2 Slovakia (1-0 / 1-2 / 2-0)

And the Swiss, who started the tournament on a high note, was able to celebrate after the fourth game of the preliminary round. They went another 25 minutes without conceding against Slovakia before the puck found its way over the Alpine nation’s goal line for the first time.

At that point, Switzerland was already 2-0 up. The NHL faction of the Confederates showed their class. Jonas Seigenthaler The scoring opened after just over five minutes of play. Can help with multiplication Dennis Malgin And Nico Hischer book.

In the middle section provided Nino Niedretter For supposedly clear terms when he scored 2-0. The Slovaks, themselves bronze medalists at the 2022 Olympics, barely got into the match, scoring just 13 shots on target. In the second twenty minutes, two of the four shots found their way over the line. Just 21 seconds after Niedereiter’s goal, Andre Coderna (26) pulled one back. Robert Mayer in the Confederations box also had to accept an equalizer when Pavol Reginda turned the match on its head (40′).

With plenty of self-confidence from the first three World Cup matches, the Swiss managed to overcome this setback and came back strong in the final third. The score was 13: 3 shots on target and Christian Marti’s goal (47). When Samuel Halavage cleared the goal for the sixth Slovakian field player, Gaetan Haas made it all clear (60).

The success propelled the Confederates to first place in Group B. With a goal difference of 19:2, they have the best offense and best defense in the tournament.

However, with duels against Canada, Sweden and Latvia, the biggest hubs are yet to come for the Swiss. Only after the duels with the big countries will it be clear how strong the national team really is.

Other games on Wednesday:

Group A (Tampere)

Hungary 1-7 Sweden (1-3 / 0-3 / 0-1)

It was a harsh blow to the Hungarians in a duel with Sweden. Already after 1:33 minutes Tre Kronor’s registration was opened. Oscar Lindberg made it 1-0. A display of Swedish dominance followed, manifested in a final score of 7-1 and a shooting percentage of 51-9 for Sweden. The Scandinavians were able to keep up the pressure on Group A leaders the United States thanks to their success. With two points from four matches, the Hungarians are looking towards the bottom of the table.

Group B (Riga)

Czech Republic 6-2 Slovenia (0-2 / 1-0 / 5-0)

The Slovenes were close to action in their fourth game. After 20 minutes, the outsiders were leading 2-0 against the Czech Republic and could still go through the second half with a lead. But in the final section, the Czechs showed their mettle and took a lead with two reverse goals and a shooting ratio of 41:20. An empty net hit and another sense of accomplishment with 1:04 remaining in the match ensured the final score and a difficult situation at the top of Group B. The Slovenes have to fear relegation with four defeats from four matches.