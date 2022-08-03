Germans are richer than official statistics show

Real estate in particular represents the wealth of Germans.

(Photo: dpa)

Houses in Cecilienallee near the Rhine in Düsseldorf

Frankfurt It’s a widespread impression: the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening. There is an upper class getting richer, and a large mass of stagnant or even declining wealth. But is this really true?

Three economists have re-measured Germany’s prosperity and its distribution – based on marketable assets such as money, business and property values. Thilo Albers of Humboldt University, Charlotte Bartels of the DIW Research Institute and Moritz Schularick of the University of Bonn have taken an in-depth look at the statistics. What is the size of assets, when is one considered wealthy, and how is wealth distributed in the country?

German prosperity far higher than expected

