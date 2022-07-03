German volleyball players beat Canada 3-1

The German women’s national volleyball team beat Canada to keep a slim chance of entering the final round of the Nations League. The Germans beat the North Americans 3-1.

With this victory, the German volleyball players saved their chance to enter the final round of the Nations League. National coach Vital Heinen’s team beat host Canada 3:1 (25:19, 19:25, 27:25, 25:23) in Calgary on Saturday evening (local time). Nevertheless, the Germans find it difficult to get into the last eight. The team will need to beat the league leaders from the US on Sunday evening (10:00pm) and Thailand’s loss against Italy can be anticipated.

Hannah Orthmann was the best German offensive player on Saturday with 21 points. The DVV team started without exceptional player Louisa Lippmann, who switched to beach volleyball.

In the Nations League, the world’s top 16 men’s and women’s teams play against each other in three venues over six weeks. After twelve games per team, the top eight teams advance to the final round. The matches in this tournament are important for world ranking.