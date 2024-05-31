German volleyball players also lost against Canada

German volleyball players’ Olympic chances are dwindling after another defeat in the Nations League. The selection of the German Volleyball Association (DVV) lost 0:3 (20:25, 15:25, 22:25) against their direct rivals Canada on Friday night. The most successful German attacker in Arlington (USA) was Lena Stigrod with eleven points.

The DVV test failed to qualify for Paris direct last year. The last chance is now the world ranking, for which important points are awarded in the Nations League. Germany still has to climb from twelfth to tenth place.

However, the odds are grim. The German volleyball players (216.75 points) have now lost five times in six of their twelve preliminary round matches so far. The big gap could not be bridged under new national coach Alexander Vybel. Conversely, ninth-ranked Canada (292.97 points) managed to widen the gap with Germany by around 13 points with a head-to-head win.

Germany’s next game is against Poland on Friday (8pm). (dpa)