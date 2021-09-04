German train drivers’ strike affects Switzerland

1/5 Finally a train: In Berlin, many passengers are waiting to be transferred.

2/5 There are also a few trains in Nuremberg.



4/5 For the third time in a short while: a strike by the GDL union.

5/5 Deutsche Bahn drivers are demanding better working conditions.

There is chaos in the German railway network. According to Deutsche Bahn, 75 percent of long-distance trains are grounded due to a strike by train drivers. In regional and S-Bahn traffic, about 60 percent of trains are canceled compared to the normal schedule. see details Here.

For Switzerland, this has the following effects, he told SBB Blick:

In daytime traffic between Switzerland and Germany, the ICE Basel-Berlin-Basel connections and the Basel-Cologne-Basel connections are canceled.

To connect to Zurich – Basel – Hamburg and back, travelers have to change trains in Basel.

Communications between Zurich and Munich will be curtailed. Two pairs of trains run continuously every day, and the remaining connections run to Bregenz.

Due to the construction site, the Zurich-Stuttgart line currently operates only between Zurich and Singen.

Night trains run from Zurich and Basel to Berlin and Hamburg on 1/2 nights. September until 6/7. September 2021 in both directions.

SBB also announced that it regrets the inconvenience and wants to accommodate: Passengers who wish to delay their flight due to a strike during the strike period can either use the long-distance ticket flexibly or cancel it free of charge. Seat reservations can also be exchanged free of charge. Travelers are requested to inform themselves in advance via the app, website or customer service.

Deutsche Bahn’s appeal rejected

The strike of train drivers in Germany could continue as planned until Tuesday morning: the Hessian state labor court rejected Deutsche Bahn’s appeal on Friday, under which it wanted the GDL union’s strike to be halted.