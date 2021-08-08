German track cyclists leave empty-handed

bike track: The Olympic track cycling competition ended without a German medal on the final day. Maximilian Levy missed a major final of his Olympic career, Emma Haines sprinted to fourth in place of Christina Vogel. It could have been historic again Sunday on the wooden side oval west of the Olympic city of Tokyo. Levi reached the Kirin final after a solid performance, thus raising faint hopes of the biggest success of his career in his last Olympic race. But in the final, Levi had to be content with sixth place. Britain’s Jason Kenny surprised the competition with a breakaway attempt and celebrated his seventh Olympic victory. Kenny became the most successful British Olympian – he has more gold medals than Sir Chris Hoy.

“I can’t think of anything,” Levi said on ARD. “It works for Kenny, he wins and then we get dirty. It’s annoying, but I didn’t expect the grand finale.” “For me, I went to the reserve and it was really cool how I fought my way through.” Haines was also dreaming of gold in the race. However, the world champion lost her semi-final against later Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in three races and thus missed Rio’s winner’s successor Christina Vogel, who commented on ZDF. “Emma is an incredibly young and talented girl,” Vogel said. “She could go back to Paris in three years and do it differently.” In the small final, Haines was panting. Against Hong Kong’s Lee Wai Sze, the 23-year-old from Cottbus apparently lost both races.

Levi also complained of the short rest periods. The 34-year-old said: “The IAAF has to do something. It must have cost Emma the medal.” By the semifinals, Levi had nearly improved from running to running, although he did complain about being tired. Even from old rivals, there was encouraging news for Levy before the final day, who gratefully accepted his role as an outsider. “If you are clearly inferior, you have to come up with something,” said Levy, who is now ending his career. “Even my old opponent Chris Hoy wrote to me, ‘It’s great that you’re still with us, old fox,'” coach Detlev Oibel confirmed after the end of his career. “Max Levy is going to resign,” Oebel said, referring to the 34-year-old’s new role. There will be a smooth transition by the end of the year. If before that, then everyone will be with him the way is open. We are delighted to be able to bring an experienced racing driver to this position.”

Water polo: Water polo players from Serbia won the last gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The three-time world champion defeated the Greek selection in Sunday’s final with a time of 13:10 (6:3, 2:4, 2:2, 3:1) thus becoming Olympic champion for the second time, also victorious in Rio 2016. Bronze went to Hungary after 9:5 (3:3, 2:2, 1:0, 3:0) against Spain. The Serbs got off to a great start in the first quarter against Greece, which were the only undefeated team in the Olympic tournament so far. Leading three goals into the Tatsumi Water Polo Center was by no means an initial decision. Greece equalized at the same time, but in the end he was the best candidate for him.

handball: After the men, the French women handball players also won the Olympic gold. The French celebrated their first Olympic victory on Sunday with a time of 30:25 (15:13) against the selection of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final in Tokyo, thus successfully avenging the final defeat in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. (19: 22). The French had won the gold the day before with 25:23 against world champion Denmark. After the Soviet Union in Montreal in 1976 and Yugoslavia in Los Angeles in 1984, France became the third country to win the Olympic men’s and women’s handball championships in the same year. Led by the men’s team, which followed the final at Yoyogi National Stadium in the stands, the French women gained the first division lead. The ROC team was able to manage this only with difficulty in the first half, after the start of the second half, the French got rid of their best throws Alisson Pinault and Polita Foba (7 goals each). As at Rio 2016 and Sydney 2000, three-time world champion Norway took the bronze, which clearly beat the Swedes 36:19 (19:7). The German women’s team did not qualify for the Olympics.

volleyball: American volleyball players are Olympic champions for the first time. The team surrounding Wiesbaden Libra Justin Wong Orientes won the final in Tokyo 3-0 Brazil (25:21, 25:20, 25:14) thus giving back to South America for the final defeats in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. The most successful striker of the American team was Andrea Drews with 15 points and former Dresdner Michael Bartsch Hackley (14). European champion Serbia won the third place and bronze with a 3-0 victory over South Korea. Brazil had to dispense with Tandara Caixeta, who tested positive before the semi-finals and was suspended. The sample of steroids taken by the Qatari striker before the start of the games showed the effects of the steroid. In the first set, Brazil fought again after a false start, but then behaved incorrectly in the final stage. For a long time, the second round was a demonstration of the American girls, who eventually won the ruling with ease. The image continued into the last sentence. Brazil was stuck in the US block, losing contact in the early stages and having no chance in the end.

Basketball: A day after the men’s team, the American woman also won her next Olympic gold in basketball. The favorite US team beat hosts Japan in the finals at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo by 90:75 (50:39). Sunday’s most successful thrower was Britney Grenier with 30 points. It was the seventh consecutive Olympic title for American women’s basketball players and the ninth overall. On Saturday, their countrymen around NBA star Kevin Durant already won their 16th Olympic gold medal by 87:82 (44:39) against France — and for the fourth time in a row.

Athletics: World record holder Eliud Kipchoge won the Olympic marathon for the second time, tying with legendary Abebe Bikila and Waldemar Serpinski. On the final day of the Tokyo Summer Games, the 36-year-old Kenyan triumphed in 2:08:38, ahead of Abdi Nagyi (2:09:58) and Belgium’s Bashir Abdi (2:10:00). “I think I’ve accomplished my legacy,” Kipchoge said. “I hope this inspires future generations.” Kipchoge won the Olympic spot in Sapporo more clearly than he did five years ago in Rio, when his lead was 1:10. Before him, Ethiopian Bikila (1960 and 1964) and Serbinsky had achieved double success for the GDR (1976 and 1980). The best German was Richard Ringer (Rellingen) in 26th place (2:16:08).