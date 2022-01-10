Out of 397 start-up scholarships for young researchers awarded European Research Council Today (Monday), the ERC announced that 72 will be implemented at German host institutions. Germany ranks first, with a total of 67 researchers of German nationality supported. After the first call for proposals under the new EU research programme Europe’s skyline A total of 619 million euros will be invested in existing projects.

Example of sponsored The project In Germany, researcher Lucy Abelin, studied birds’ adaptation to an urban environment at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Radolfzell/Konstanz. The aim is to develop an understanding of learning and to convey what animals have learned and possible parallels to the evolution of human cultural development.

ERC Scholarships are aimed at talented researchers who wish to start their independent career and establish their own working group. The grants, averaging 1.5 million euros, will help aspiring young researchers to start their own projects, form their teams and pursue their best ideas. The selected proposals cover all research disciplines, from the medical applications of artificial intelligence to the science of light control to the formulation of a legal regulation of fair influencer marketing. About 43 percent of grants went to female researchers, up from 37 percent in 2020 and the highest percentage ever.

Maria Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth said: “I am delighted that with this first round of long-awaited grants, the European Research Council remains a pioneer of excellent and curious science under the Horizon Europe programme. I look forward to seeing the new breakthroughs and opportunities it will bring. The new winners of the ERC Prizes and how they will inspire young people to pursue their curiosity and make discoveries for the benefit of all of us.”

The President of the European Research Council, Professor Maria Leptin, added: “Allowing young talent to flourish in Europe and to pursue their most innovative ideas – this is the best investment in our future, at least in light of the ever-increasing global competition. We have to trust young people and their ideas in the areas that will be important tomorrow.” So I am very pleased that the new ERC scholarship winners are ready to start new horizons and create their own teams. Some of them will return from abroad to study science in Europe thanks to ERC scholarships. We must continue to ensure Europe remains a scientific powerhouse.”

The winners of this competition will implement their projects in universities and research centers in 22 EU countries and associated countries, mainly in Germany (72 projects), France (53), the UK (46) and the Netherlands (44). Among the sponsors are nationals from 45 countries, mostly Germans (67 researchers), Italians (58), French (44) and Dutch (27).

This call for proposals has received over 4,000 proposals that have been screened by groups of renowned researchers from all over the world. The grants will create more than 2,000 post-doctoral positions, doctoral students, and other employees at host institutions.

About the Egyptian Red Crescent

Founded by the European Union in 2007, ERC is the most important European funding organization for excellent frontier research. It supports creative researchers of all nationalities and ages who implement projects across Europe. It offers four centralized funding programs: Initial Grants, Consolidated Grants, Advanced Grants, and Synergy Grants. Through its additional proof of concept grant program, the European Center for Nutrition helps funders bridge the gap between their ground-breaking research and the early stages of their commercialization. ERC is managed by an independent governing body, and Scientific advice, Orientation. Maria Liptin has been the President of the Egyptian Red Crescent since November 1, 2021. The total budget of the Egyptian Red Crescent for the years 2021 to 2027 is more than 16 billion euros and is part of the program Europe’s skyline, whose responsibility is the European Union Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Maria Gabriel.

More information:

Press release: ERC awards its first research grant from Horizon Europe worth €619 million

ERC press contact: Eilish Brault, Tel: +32 (0) 2295 24 71; Marcin Monkey Tel: + 32 (0) 2296 66 44

Press contact representative: Gabriele Imhoff, Tel: +49 (30) 2280-2820. More information about all press contacts here.

The team at the ERLEBNIS EUROPA Visitor Center answers citizens’ inquiries by email or phone at (030) 2280 2900.