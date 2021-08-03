German medals in long jump, sailing, and rowing

NSFourth decision day for the Olympics, seventh gold for Germany: Malaika Mihambo jumped exactly 7.00 meters in the last attempt on Tuesday, which was enough to win the Olympics. The German team took the silver in sailing, and the bronze went to the two-man Canadians, but disappointments in team sports. And wrestler Frank Stabler had an exciting match in the quarter-finals.

Athletics: World champion Malaika Mihambo landed a gold point in the thrilling long jump in Tokyo. In the Olympic final, the 27-year-old was victorious from LG Korpvals in the last attempt by 7.00 metres. Four-time World Championship silver medalist and London Olympic champion Brittney Reese of the USA won 6.97m ahead of the world’s best of the year Essie Prom of Nigeria.

Athletics 2: Robert Farken of Leipzig ran 1500 meters in the semi-finals. The 23-year-old qualified with a time of 3:36.61 minutes to take the lead. And Amos Bartelsmayr of Frankfurt (3:38.36) did not advance further. Among the winning candidates are Rio Olympic champion Matthew Sentrowitz of the United States, European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who advanced with the second fastest time.

Athletics III: Norway’s Carsten Warholm smashes into the 400m hurdles to claim an Olympic victory in a superb world record time. The two-time world champion won in 45.94 seconds from American Ray Benjamin (46.17). Bronze went to Alison dos Santos (46.72) from Brazil. Warholm had already broken the old world record at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on July 1. In his match at Bislet Stadium, he won in 46.70 seconds. The world and European champion was eight hundredths of a second short of the time of 29-year-old American Kevin Young at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Basketball: German basketball players were eliminated in the quarter-finals. National coach Henrik Rudel’s team had to admit defeat to European champion Slovenia at the hands of NBA star Luka Doncic with 70:94 (37:44) and missed the first semi-final at the Olympic Games in Saitama.

Feather: Tina Lutz and Susan Buick won the silver medal in the sailing regatta off Enoshima. With a fifth place finish in the 49er FX final medal race, the duo Holzhausen and Strande improved from third to second in the overall standings. As in Rio in 2016, Brazilian Martin Grill/Kahina Konzi became the Olympic champion. Bronze went to Annemck Breakering / Annette Doutz of the Netherlands.

Kano I: Sebastian Brendel and Olympian Tim Hecker won the first gold for German boaters in the two-man Canadian bronze. For the duo from Potsdam and Berlin, that wasn’t enough for hopefully gold at 1,000 metres. On the Sea Forest Waterway, 33-year-old Brendel and his new partner Hecker (23) had to admit defeat to Cubans Sergey Torres Madrigal / Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez and Chinese world champions Liu Hao and Zhen Pengfei.

Kano II: Olympic number one entrant Jacob Schopf missed a medal in the kayak single. The 22-year-old finished fourth. The gold went to the Hungarian Balint Kopasz. His compatriot Adam Varga came in second. Portugal’s Fernando Pimenta won the bronze.

rings: Three-time World Wrestler Champion Frank Stabler failed miserably in the quarter-finals. The duel between Musberger and Iran’s Mohammad Reza Giray ended 5:5. Since Stäbler received a warning in the final stage of the heated duel, and thus ceded the last two points against himself, his opponent was the winner. Since the Iranian won the semi-final against Georgia’s Ramazo Zwidze, Stapler could still enter Wednesday’s bronze-medal battle via the Tour of Hope.

Beach volleyball: Olympic champion Laura Ludwig and partner Margarita Kosoch missed the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, the duo from Hamburg were defeated by world number five Alex Kleinman/April Ross of the United States 0:2 (19:21, 19:21). Of the three German duos original in Japan, only Julius Thule and Clemens Weckler are now participating in the competition.

table tennis: German women reached the semi-finals of the team competition. Petrica Solga, Shan Xiona and Han Ying, the third seed, defeated South Korea 3-2 in the quarter-finals in Tokyo. Shan Xiaona secured the decisive point in the last single with a 3-0 (11:8, 11:6, 11:9) against Choi Hyogo. With the first match point, I made perfect progress.

Wasserspringen: Dresden aquatic diver Martin Wolfram has reached the final in a three-metre board jump. The 29-year-old received 423.00 points for his six jumps in the semi-finals and thus finished ninth. The Top Twelve Final will take place on the same day at 3pm local time (8am CST in the FAZ Olympic Games Live Index). The best in the semi-final was China’s Xie Siyi, who reached 543.45 points. European record champion Patrick Hausding was surprisingly eliminated in Monday’s preliminary battle.

handball: As expected, world record champion France was the first team to reach the semi-finals. Olympic runner-up from Rio beat Bahrain easily in the quarter-finals with 42:28 (21:14). The winner’s best kicker was former Bundesliga professional Kentin Mahe with nine goals. The German team will play the final quarter-finals of the day against Egypt (1.45pm CST at the FAZ Olympics live bar) and will face France if they advance.