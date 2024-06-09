June 9, 2024

German League – Reports: Coach Pauli Horzler is in contact with the English club – Sport

Hamburg (dpa) – FC St. Pauli, the newcomer to the German Football League, threatened to bid farewell to successful coach Fabian Horzler. According to consistent media reports, officials from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have contacted the 31-year-old. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on Saturday evening that Horzler is the most likely candidate to succeed the resigned Roberto De Zerbi. There is no official confirmation of the talks.

At FC St. Pauli, Horzler was promoted from associate head coach to head coach in December 2022, succeeding fan favorite Timo Schulz. He led the club, which was then threatened with relegation, to ten consecutive victories and finished the season fifth in the table. Last season, Horzler pulled off a major coup and was promoted to the Bundesliga with Hamburg as second division champions.

It was only in March that the 31-year-old extended his contract, which expired at the end of the season. At that time, nothing was known about this term or potential exit clause. Speculation about his sporting future has continued since then, despite the signing of the contract.

