German Land Overshoot Day: Expendable Resources for 2023 | panorama

The natural resources available on Earth this year will already be used this Thursday if everyone lives like those in Germany. According to German environmental organization Germanwatch, three floors would be needed if all countries consumed as many natural resources and produced emissions per capita as Germany.

The information is based on calculations conducted by the Global Footprint Network, based in the USA. The network calculates a national and global land overshoot day for each country—the so-called Earth Overshoot Day, which fell on July 28 in 2022. Last year, like this year, Germany’s Land Overshoot Day fell on May 4.

According to Germanwatch, overexploitation in Germany is mainly due to greenhouse gas emissions. But the consumption of raw materials must also be significantly reduced in order to protect the planet. “Young people, future generations and the poor, especially in the Global South, must deal with the gravest consequences of this decades of over-exploitation,” said Political Director Christophe Bals. “But they have contributed the least to this crisis.”

According to the Global Footprint Network, Qatar consumes the most resources per capita in international comparison: the day of land overtaking calculated for the emirate was already February 10.





