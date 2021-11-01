German Bundesliga on Sunday – after the cup attack: Summer saves Gladbach – sport

Borussia Mönchengladbach solves the mandatory task in the Bundesliga against Bochum, but it has to shudder in the end.

Four days after the historic 5-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the cup, Borussia Mönchengladbach solved a mandatory task in the German League. However, Borussia had to shiver over the three points against Bochum in the final stage.

The five-time German champion deservedly beat the rookie 2-1 and moved up to 10th place. Al Hassan Bly (12) and Jonas Hoffmann (40) scored a goal to win.

4 through Swiss play

And Borussia, with Jan Sommer playing in goal as well as Nico Elvede, Denis Zakaria and Brill Empolo, looked completely superior for a long time. Danny Bloom (86.) in a superb free kick from the edge of the penalty area for anxious minutes in the Gladbachers, as Yann Sommer parried a shot from Bochum with his knee shortly before the final whistle thus saving the three points.

Cup Draw: Gladbach’s Luck Open the chestClose the box In addition to the win, the Gladbach club also noted the DFB Cup draw with satisfaction. In the second round he goes to the second division Hannover 96. The BVB must compete in St. Pauli, while the city derby match between Hertha and Union takes place in Berlin.

In the afternoon match, Augsburg emerged from the crisis with Ruben Vargas and Andy Zekeri after five matches without a win. They beat VfB Stuttgart 4-1.



