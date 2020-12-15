Georgia Senators defended the name Atlanta Braves after the Cleveland Indians announced the name change

The two Republican senators in Georgia, who were in the midst of a hot run-off, came out together on Monday to oppose any change to the name of the major Major League Baseball team in the state, Atlanta Braves, After a move he made Cleveland Indians Sunday.

Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue issued a joint statement regarding concerns about the possibility that the Braves surname was offensive to Native Americans.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“We are strongly opposed to any effort to rename Atlanta Braves, one of our state’s most successful sports franchises.” Senators said: “The Braves Foundation in Georgia – with a history spanning 54 years in Atlanta – is not just an American institution.”

“The name of the Braves honors our nation’s indigenous American heritage, which should not be erased – and under no circumstances should one of the sport’s most famous teams respond to the demands of a culture of abolition and the radical left.”

Indian owner Paul Dolan said earlier in the day that the team will change its name by 2022. The title will remain until the 2021 season.

FLASHBACK: Atlanta Braves to retain the name, look at the famous “TOMAHAWK CHOP” celebration

The Braves and the Indians are among the last of the teams to hold Native American titles.

Brave officials said Atlanta Journal-Constitution They have no intention of changing the name or using the tomahawk as part of their logo.

“We are very proud of the name of our team, and we expect to always be the Braves president,” Terry McGuirek, president of Braves, told the newspaper.

“I would like to say unequivocally that the name Atlanta Braves will remain in Atlanta Braves. We got to that position as a result … lots of listening to our fans, to the Native American community. We’ve spent the past six months trying to make sure we’re rooted in all of it.” What we’re saying going forward, so I’ll answer once again the question: Yes, we’ll be Atlanta Braves. “

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

During the summer, the brave fans said they would consider distancing themselves from the use of the “tomahawk chop” movement and the chant used by spectators when the fans are allowed to return to their stadium.