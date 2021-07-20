If the tower is real, it will be methanopyridines It is very difficult to obtain, Banfield and colleagues say. So DNA structures must offer a certain benefit. To find out what that could be, the researchers analyzed the sequences of hundreds of Borg genes and compared them to known genes.

The Borg appears to harbor many genes essential for full metabolic processes, including methane digestion, Banfield says. Describe these kits as a “toolkit” methanopyridines Can grant special skills.

What makes a tower a bourgeois tower?

In addition to its impressive size, the burg has many common structural features: it is linear rather than circular like many ECEs; They have identical sequences repeated at each end of the thread; They have many recurrent regions within and between putative genes.

Individually, Borg features can overlap with features of other large ECEs. These include, for example, elements in some salt-loving archaea, so, according to Paleja, the novelty of the Borg at this point is still questionable. will burg Also similar to giant linear plasmids, In the Actinobacterin Speak, says Julian Rafael Dibb, a microbiologist at the Microbiological Industrial Processes Pilot Plant in Tucumán, Argentina.

Banfield replies that although individual Borg traits have been seen before, “size, combination, and metabolic genetic load” make them distinctive. She speculates that they were once whole microbes and from methanopyridines Similar to how eukaryotic cells obtained energy-producing mitochondria by ingesting free-living bacteria.

Now that scientists know what they’re looking for, they can find more Borg by sifting through the old data, says Baker, who used to work at Banfield’s lab. He is believed to have discovered some candidates in his genetic database since the initial version was published.