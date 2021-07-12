Genealogists have found 14 surviving relatives of Leonardo da Vinci

A pair of researchers in Italy examined Leonardo da Vinci’s multicultural family tree and identified 14 surviving male relatives. The work is a compilation of decades of research, filling in and correcting errors in previous studies on the da Vinci family, The authors write in the journal Human Evolution.. According to their own statements, da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnes Sabato have documented a total of 21 generations.

For the study, Vezzosi and Sabato also interviewed living relatives of the Italian painter and architect. Some of them are already retired and sometimes work as office clerks, steelworkers, and craftsmen.

According to their own information, the researchers worked to make several families branching into the family tree. In total, the family history covers about 690 years. For genealogy, experts have examined the male lineage starting with the ancestor of Leonardo Michele, born in the 13th century, through his father Piero Frosino until his birth in 1452 onwards.

According to the report, four family branches can also be traced from the documents, which began with Leonardo da Vinci’s brother Domenico. According to research, Leonardo da Vinci had at least 22 half-brothers, but no children. (dam)

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the article incorrectly referred to “descendants” of Leonardo da Vinci. In fact, Leonardo da Vinci had no children. We apologize for the error and thank the readers who pointed it out.