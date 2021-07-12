science

Genealogists have found 14 surviving relatives of Leonardo da Vinci

July 12, 2021
Faye Stephens

A pair of researchers in Italy examined Leonardo da Vinci’s multicultural family tree and identified 14 surviving male relatives. The work is a compilation of decades of research, filling in and correcting errors in previous studies on the da Vinci family, The authors write in the journal Human Evolution.. According to their own statements, da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnes Sabato have documented a total of 21 generations.

