Genealogists have found 14 descendants of Leonardo da Vinci

July 6, 2021
Faye Stephens

A pair of researchers in Italy examined Leonardo da Vinci’s multicultural family tree and found that 14 males are still alive. The work is a compilation of decades of research, filling in and correcting errors in previous investigations into the da Vinci family, The authors write in the journal “Human Evolution”. According to their own statements, da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnes Sabato have documented a total of 21 generations.

