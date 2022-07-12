GDPR fines reached nearly €100 million in the first half of 2022

analysis AtlasVPN It shows that GDPR fines amounted to €97.29 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 92% compared to the first half of 2021. Analysis data is from Enforcement Trackera platform that provides an overview of fines and penalties imposed by data protection authorities within the European Union under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Atlas VPN’s overview and analysis shows that companies and individuals were affected by a total of €50.6 million in GDP fines in the first half of 2021. On the other hand, the number of court cases decreased slightly, from 215 in 2021 to 205 in 2022. In other words: even if the number of GDPR violations decreased slightly in 2022, the severity of these violations was much greater – and thus also the amount of GDPR fines. The most notable difference between 2021 and 2022 can be seen in February, where the total amount of penalties imposed varies by around €28 million. The following trend is also remarkable: About 70% of GDPR fines were imposed in the first quarter.

Some particularly stark cases

Atlas VPN also notes two significant instances of GDPR fines issued in the first half of 2021 and 2022. In June 2021, the Lower Saxony State Data Protection Commissioner imposed a fine of €10.4 million on notebooksbilliger.de AG. The German company has illegally video-surveilled its employees for at least two years. Banned cameras recorded, among other things, workplaces, sales rooms, warehouses, and common rooms. The company responded that the purpose of the surveillance was to prevent and investigate criminal offenses and to track goods in warehouses. However, video surveillance is only legal if there is reasonable suspicion of certain people. If so, it is allowed to be monitored with cameras for a certain period of time. However, in this case, monitoring was not limited to specific employees or a specific time period.

In May 2022, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fined Clearview AI Inc. For its use of photos of people in the UK and elsewhere collected on the Internet and social media to build a global online database that can be used for facial recognition. Clearview AI has collected more than 20 billion images and data of a human face from publicly available information. The company has not told anyone that their photos were collected or used in this way. Moreover, the company already monitors the behavior of these people and presents this as a commercial service.

GDPR fines as ‘wake-up calls’

The GDPR was necessary because old laws were written before new technologies such as smartphones and tablets emerged, meaning users are not protected from companies abusing their personal information. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gives EU citizens more clarity about how and why companies use their data. Additionally, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has severely restricted the data companies can collect, allowing citizens to browse the web and use services with greater privacy. In Switzerland, the new data protection law (NDSG) will go in a similar direction. This comes into effect on September 1, 2023; Businesses better prepare for the day.

