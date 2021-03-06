GC cannot take advantage of Schaffhausen’s mistakes

GC – Winterthur 0: 1 Brack.ch Challenge League, 24. Runde, Season 20/21 05.03.2021

The fourth consecutive non-win league match hurts the Grasshoppers to a limited extent, because Schaffhausen is also the first to lose.

Despite 0: 1 in the Canton Derby against Winterthur, GC still holds the lead in the Challenge League with four points. Because Schaffhausen conceded their second defeat of the year.

In a chase duel with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, Schaffhausen fell on the losing path eight minutes later at 1: 3. An unsuccessful defense of Serge Muller Zaki Amdoni opened early 1-0 to Vaud guests. The temporary equalizer by Francisco Rodriguez (54) lasted until ten minutes before the end. Schaffhausen goalkeeper David da Costa was found guilty of a foul penalty in a duel with Amdoni, which Yannis Lahuel turned into the decisive 2-1 score.

GC was unable to use the sharp help of Schaffhausen. During a good hour at Winterthur, the visitors of Winterthur gave the best team, but they couldn’t score a goal. Just at the point where the Grasshoppers finally found their way into the game with one fell swoop did the Ralph Luce team shook. Pascal Schopbach (89.) scored Roberto Alves’ pass with the heel.

Chiasso – Araw 2: 0 (1: 0). – SR Hänni. Goals: 4 Marzouq 1-0. 47 Marzouq 2-0. Notes: 59. Plage (Araw) takes a penalty kick against the crossbar. 81 Shot at Caserta (Aarau).

Schaffhausen – Lausanne – Auchi 1: 3 (0: 1). – Tore: 8. Amdouni 0: 1. 54. Rodriguez 1: 1. 78. Lahiouel (Foulpenalty) 1: 2. 89. Gazzetta 1: 3.

Will – Neuchâtel Xamax 1-0 (0-0). Tor: 56. Koide 1: 0.

Grasshoppers – Winterthur 0: 1 (0: 0). Goal: 89 Schüpbach 0: 1 – Notes: Bonatini (Grasshoppers), shot 74 off the post. 80. Column head Bond (Grasshoppers).

