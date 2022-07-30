Gazprom complains about gas turbine problems

Russian energy giant Gazprom is unwilling to accept a gas turbine returned to Europe from Canada without further ado. According to Vice President Markello, the reason is to supply to Germany instead of directly to Russia. Gazprom criticizes tie-up with Siemens Energy

Moscow. Russian energy giant Gazprom has complained of lingering problems with a gas turbine returned to Europe from Canada after gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea were cut. The turbine was brought from Canada to Germany and not directly to Russia without an agreement with Gazprom, Vitaly Markelov, vice president of the state-owned company, told Russian state television channel Rossiya-24 on Friday.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Russia can now accept the repaired turbine only if it has assurances from the EU and Great Britain that Western sanctions will not be applied. Markelov did not explain why the turbine could not be directly accepted by the Russian side.

The central government accuses Russia of playing a power game over the turbine. It is ready to return to Russia. In addition, Berlin stated that there were no technical reasons for the interruption of gas supply through Nord Stream 1.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Markelov said that Gazprom wrote 10 letters to Siemens Energy, but only a quarter resolved the issues raised. Details were not given, but the company announced it would disclose part of its relationship with Siemens Energy. At the moment, only one of the six turbines is in use at the gas compression station, which is critical for Nord Stream 1, Markello said.

Another turbine in Canada is being prepared for repairs, according to a television news report. The compressor station has three turbines that need to be adjusted on site by Siemens experts.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Russia hoped for a quick return and installation of the turbine. According to Gazprom, the turbine is key to creating the pressure needed to pump the gas. Gazprom has repeatedly accused its contract partner Siemens Energy of not sending documents and information needed to repair the engine. Siemens Energy denied Gazprom’s allegations.

Gazprom on Wednesday reduced deliveries through Nord Stream 1 to 20 percent of maximum capacity because, according to the company, a turbine still needed to be serviced. Technical security regulations were given as reasons.

RND/dpa