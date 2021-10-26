Galaxy Digital is planning a webcast and investor meeting on the results of the third meeting…

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

New York (@ots/PRNewswire)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital”, “GDH Ltd.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 prior to the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, June 15, 2021.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, and members of management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to provide shareholders with updates on the company’s activities and results.

Live webcast is available at: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/. The conference call can also be reached by investors in the United States or Canada at 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 (outside the United States and Canada). A rebroadcast will be available online and accessible in the same way as a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website. Returns are also available through December 6, 2021 at +1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the US and Canada): 13724360.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management company that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions for the digital asset ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Commerce, Wealth Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. The CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital is Mike Novogratz. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey.

For more information about the company’s stores and products, visit www.galaxydigital.io.

Evacuation responsibilaty

TSX does not agree or reject the contents of this press release.

To contact Investor Relations: Elsa Ballard, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Stephen Wald, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Media contact: Eva Casanova, [email protected], (917) 847-4796

Original content by: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.