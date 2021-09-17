World

Gabi Pettito, 22, went missing after a road trip in the United States

September 17, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Gabi Pettito is missing. She was on a trip to the United States with her boyfriend Brian Laundry.

    But her partner came home without Gabe in early September.

    Gabi Pettito was tearful about an argument with her partner.

    The FBI set up a hotline to find Gabe Pettito.

Where is Gabriel Pettito (22 years old)? Their fate moves the people of the United States. Because the young woman from Florida isn’t returning from a trip with her partner – but her partner, Brian Laundry, is back.

US authorities have now begun a nationwide search for her. The FBI set up a nationwide hotline and asked residents for information about the possible whereabouts of 22-year-old Gabriel “Gabi” Pettito.

