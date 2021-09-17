Gabi Pettito, 22, went missing after a road trip in the United States

1/8 Gabi Pettito is missing. She was on a trip to the United States with her boyfriend Brian Laundry.

2/8 But her partner came home without Gabe in early September.









7/8 Gabi Pettito was tearful about an argument with her partner.

8/8 The FBI set up a hotline to find Gabe Pettito.

Where is Gabriel Pettito (22 years old)? Their fate moves the people of the United States. Because the young woman from Florida isn’t returning from a trip with her partner – but her partner, Brian Laundry, is back.

US authorities have now begun a nationwide search for her. The FBI set up a nationwide hotline and asked residents for information about the possible whereabouts of 22-year-old Gabriel “Gabi” Pettito.

Partner came home on September 1st without Gabe

Her partner, Brian Laundry, came home on September 1st without his girlfriend. But so far, it has been closed down and the police have listed him as a “Person of Interest”. The disappeared partner has refused to testify so far. On September 11, her family officially announced the disappearance of Gabe Pettito.

“Two people took a trip, one of them came back, and he doesn’t share any information with us,” North Port City, Florida police commissioner Todd Garrison says of the case. One gets frustrated about it.

Pettito and Londry, who lived together in Northport, set out on a trip across the US in a converted pickup truck in July. The couple documented the trip on Instagram and Youtube. The truck has already been checked in the course of the investigation.

Police operation due to dispute

According to their statement, the 22-year-old had last contact with her family at the end of August. She is said to have resided in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

About two weeks ago, the Utah State Police were called about an altercation between the couple. Meanwhile, the police released recordings of a police officer’s camera. Gabe Pettito appears crying.

It seems that both of them got into an argument as Petio beat her boyfriend. In the video, she claims that she suffers from psychological problems. The police then ordered the two to spend a separate night. Pettito was supposed to sleep in the van, and her friend Laundry in a hotel.

The family asks for help from a friend