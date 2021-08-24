G7 summit on Afghanistan: US allegedly tampered with minutes of talks with Macron

fromStefan Krieger Close

The G7 nations are discussing a joint plan for Afghanistan at a crisis summit.

Boris Johnson * wants to persuade the G7 countries to impose sanctions on the Taliban *.

Economic sanctions are intended to put pressure on Afghanistan’s new rulers*.

There is tension between France and the United States ahead of the G7 summit.

+++ 9.25 am: In the middle of the G7 summit on Afghanistan, this message exploded: French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly appealed to US President Joe Biden during a phone call about his moral responsibility to aid workers in Afghanistan. In the transcript of the meeting released by the French last week, Macron was said to have said: “We cannot abandon them.”

The United States also published the transcripts of the phone conversation between the two heads of state. But there is no appeal from Macron to Joe Biden. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian in its online version. When asked by the newspaper, Biden’s spokesman referred only to the mentioned transcript.

French President Emmanuel Macron in conversation with US President Joe Biden. (archive image) © Adam Schultz/White House via www.imago-images.de

The G7 summit in Afghanistan: pressure on Washington

Update from 08/24/2021 PM 6:00 PM: Ahead of the G7 summit on Afghanistan, pressure is mounting on Washington to extend efforts to rescue tens of thousands of people from Kabul beyond August. According to his Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to promote the extension of the US evacuation mission during virtual consultations on Tuesday. Thousands of people were taken from Kabul to safety again on Monday (23.08.2021).

So far, US President Joe Biden is sticking to the conclusion that US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31. However, the Western allies fear that not all those in need of protection will be able to fly from Kabul by then.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to campaign for an extension of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan. © Daniel Leal-Olivas / dpa

Afghanistan: Britain calls for sanctions

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the heads of the Group of Seven nations to consider new sanctions against the Taliban.

Great Britain believes that the G7 countries should consider economic sanctions and stop subsidies if the Taliban commit human rights abuses and allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for armed groups. This was reported by Reuters news agency, quoting a British government official who requested anonymity, as well as another Western diplomat.

US President Joe Biden on Taliban sanctions: ‘The answer is yes’

Joe Biden*, President of the United States*, said Sunday (August 22, 2021) that the Taliban did not attack the US-controlled airport in Kabul, and had initially complied with the agreement to allow Americans to leave the country unimpeded. When asked whether Biden would support Britain in demanding sanctions, the latter replied: “The answer is yes. It depends on behaviour.”

G7 دولة country head of government United States of America Joe Biden Great Britain Boris Johnson Germany Angela Merkel France Emmanuel Macron Canada Justin Trudeau Italy Mario Draghi Japan Yoshihide Suga

After the Taliban took control of Kabul last weekend, many fear a return to the radical interpretation of Islamic law that ended 20 years ago with the end of the last Taliban rule.

Boris Johnson on Afghanistan: Cooperation ‘vital’

Boris Johnson appeals to G7 participants to work in solidarity, united and with a common plan: “It is critical that the international community work together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support Afghans to defeat to secure success,” Johnson said on Sunday on Twitter.

A Western diplomat said that sanctions against the Taliban may not be adopted immediately across the board. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab first addressed the possibility of new sanctions against the Taliban last week.

US President Biden under pressure from within – will deadline become a sticking point?

Now that Joe Biden is also under heavy pressure in the United States over his withdrawal strategy*, he has his first talks with representatives of the largest economic powers. The US president spoke with Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel* and the Italian and French prime ministers Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron.

Boris Johnson intends to persuade Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for the final withdrawal of all US forces. This would make it possible to evacuate more people, according to British media. The Taliban have already announced that they will not agree to such an extension. (Lukas Zigo / skr with agencies) *the father is a show of IPPEN.MEDIA.

