Fury on Twitter: Macho lets his wife shovel snow – News abroad

Manitoba, Canada – Did he dug his grave with this photo?

John Reyes, 49, the economic development minister for the Canadian province of Manitoba, posted a photo on Twitter of his wife Cynthia using a shovel to clear snow from the driveway leading to the property.

Does her husband help her? Scheduled!

The macho minister happily comments on the SMS: “Even after a 12-hour night shift in the hospital, my wife still had the energy to sweep the corridor.”

“God bless you and all our fighters on the front lines,” he praises the hard work of the hardworking nurse. “It’s time to make your breakfast,” he says.

On Twitter, he had nearly 45,000 likes for his snapshot by Tuesday morning, and many users had collapsed. “Why didn’t you do that? What’s wrong with you?” one of them grumbled. One user was dumbfounded. “She does this while you are watching. She does it while you are just poaching eggs.”



There is now an online petition asking the nurse to divorce her lazy husband.

After the wave of angry comments, Cynthia Reyes felt compelled to protect her husband. On her newly created profile, she apparently wrote: “All I wanted to do was shovel.”



In Canada, the minister’s gaffe causes a lot of ridicule. One satirical website joked, “It’s going to snow a lot in western Canada in the next few days. We’re sending Cynthia.”