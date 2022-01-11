Even though Britain has left the European Union



Furthermore, there are no roaming costs for travelers to the UK



Travelers in Great Britain with a German mobile carrier do not have to fear any roaming costs despite Brexit. (archive image)

Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire / dpa





London With Brexit, the UK has de facto withdrawn from the EU’s roaming system. However, it will not be more expensive for travelers who have a German mobile operator.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />



Travelers in Great Britain with a German mobile carrier do not have to fear any roaming costs despite Brexit.

Telefónica Deutschland (O2) and 1 & 1 Drillisch will also not charge any roaming fees at least until the end of the year if their customers in Great Britain are browsing on their mobile devices, the companies announced at the request of the German news agency.

Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone previously announced that they will not charge any costs for the time being. The other two contenders have now extended the scheme.

Despite the UK’s de facto withdrawal from EU roaming regulation with Brexit, service providers on both sides initially did not charge any additional fees for using mobile data in the respective foreign country. In Great Britain, many service providers want to say goodbye to free roaming in the European Union and charge their customers this year. Britain’s Virgin Mobile and O2 announced at the start of the week that they would continue to waive roaming charges.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />

Within the European Union, roaming costs – that is, mobile internet browsing abroad – were eliminated in 2017. Since then, mobile phone users in Europe have been able to make phone calls or surf the web while on vacation largely without any worries. For consumers from Germany, this will continue to apply in the UK for the time being, although the UK finally broke with the international community a good year ago.

According to the BBC, consumer advocates at the British comparison portal called “Whit?” Great Britain and the European Union have come to a general agreement on this in order to protect customers from fees in the future as well.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220111-99-662355 / 2

(dpa)