Full vaccination will soon be a requirement for entry to the United States

1/5 According to the plans of the White House, only people who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed to travel to the USA in the future.

2/5 It appears that only a small number of American travelers are exempt from compulsory vaccination.



4/5 There is still no specific timetable for when the USA will lift the entry ban for people from the Schengen area.

5/5 But it seems certain that in the future the Swiss will be able to travel to the United States only with a full vaccination against Covid.

In the future, anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus will not be able to travel to the USA. This is what was reported by the American media, based on a report by the news agency Reuters the support. Washington is developing “a phased approach that will mean, over time, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States — from any country — must be fully vaccinated.”

With the introduction of this system, current entry restrictions on people from Europe and other countries must also be lifted, the New York Times reported, citing White House circles. So there is no set timetable for introducing mandatory vaccinations: “The working groups are developing a strategy and planning process to be prepared in time for the transition to this new system,” the White House official said.

It is also said that the practical implementation of the plan is relatively unclear, including the question of which vaccination certificates should be recognized. According to reports, it has not yet been decided whether the US authorities will accept only vaccinations with preparations that are also approved in the United States. An alternative might be to make World Health Organization (WHO) approval the norm. To date, only vaccines from the manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech and Johnson & Johnson have been approved in the USA.

Von der Leyen demands a quick solution to problems

A far-reaching US entry ban for people from Europe has been in place since last year due to the pandemic. The only exceptions are US citizens and some other groups such as close relatives of Americans, diplomats, and employees of international organizations. Entries from China, South Africa, and Brazil are also limited with exceptions. All passengers must be able to show a negative coronavirus test when entering the United States or being in a country not on the prohibited list 14 days prior to their arrival.

In June, the European Union placed the United States on a list of those third countries to which strict entry restrictions should not apply. Therefore, the European Union is also calling on Washington to quickly lift the restrictions.