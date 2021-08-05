entertainment

Full vaccination will soon be a requirement for entry to the United States

August 5, 2021
Ulva Robson

    According to the plans of the White House, only people who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed to travel to the USA in the future.

    It appears that only a small number of American travelers are exempt from compulsory vaccination.

    There is still no specific timetable for when the USA will lift the entry ban for people from the Schengen area.

    But it seems certain that in the future the Swiss will be able to travel to the United States only with a full vaccination against Covid.

In the future, anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus will not be able to travel to the USA. This is what was reported by the American media, based on a report by the news agency Reuters the support. Washington is developing “a phased approach that will mean, over time, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States — from any country — must be fully vaccinated.”

With the introduction of this system, current entry restrictions on people from Europe and other countries must also be lifted, the New York Times reported, citing White House circles. So there is no set timetable for introducing mandatory vaccinations: “The working groups are developing a strategy and planning process to be prepared in time for the transition to this new system,” the White House official said.

