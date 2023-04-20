Full focus on Paris – because of the hip: Bencic must pass for Madrid and Roma – Sport

Belinda Bencic is taking a break from the WTA Tour. The Eastern Swiss national team does not want to jeopardize the French Open.

legend: The hip hurts

Belinda Bencic needs to take a break.

The WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid (from April 25) and Rome (from May 8) will be held without Belinda Bencic. The top Swiss tennis player (WTA 11) reported on Instagram on Wednesday night that she had to skip both events.

“The hip is giving me problems. It’s already been affecting me at the tournaments in the US in the past few weeks, so I need a little break to be 100 percent at the French Open in Paris,” Bencic writes. The tournament starts at Roland Garros on the 28th. May Bencic last year reached the third round in Paris.

Finalist, two early outs and a breakaway

Bencic was last in the final at the tournament in Charleston (losing to Anas Jabeur). Previously at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells, but failed early. On the sidelines of the tournament in Charleston, it was also announced that Bencic had separated from her coach, Dimitri Tursuno, after only 5 months.



