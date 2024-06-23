Fulda Saints are strengthening themselves with players from the USA

Fulda newspaper Sports Local sports

from: Selena Lowry

SUPPORT FROM AMERICA: Nick Hayes (left) and Malik White are playing for the Saints this season. © Selena Lowry

The motto for the current football season of Volda Saints is clear: promotion to the regional league should succeed this year. To achieve this, the club has strengthened itself with two players, both from the home of American soccer.

FULDA – Anyone growing up in the United States cannot avoid the popular American sport of football. Seattle native Malik White was 11 years old when he started playing — and he hasn’t stopped since. “The community, the tactics behind it, the movement – ​​football has its own character. It magically attracted me and I never let go,” the 25-year-old explains as he runs back.

On the other hand, Nick Hayes from Memphis tried many other sports before he started playing football at the age of 14. “Baseball, basketball, tennis — I tried a lot. My friends were all already playing football at the time. I tried it at some point,” the 24-year-old receiver says.

At a younger age in the United States, players regularly play club games before moving on to high school and joining their respective school team. After graduation, students typically go to college – and to the college league. While Malik studied criminal justice at Illinois and Seattle, Nick studied communications and business at Jackson. They are both members of their college team and travel around the country. “Playing college football is like a professional hobby,” they explain.

After graduating, Malik initially moved to Munich Rangers. But how do you find your way from America to the world of German football? “There is a ‘Europlayers’ website. Both clubs and players create a profile there. The latter can apply to individual clubs and communicate with them – all over The world.” Nick chooses the same path and now plays in a men’s team outside of college for the first time in Fulda.

Rise of the Saints this year? Just a formality!

The two Americans have been part of the team for about two months, live together in a house in Rothman, and think the baroque city is “pretty cool.” But above all, the nature around him, Malik emphasizes. They now consider themselves an integral part of the team and have been “welcomed with open arms at a barbecue with the whole team.”

However, many things are different than in their homeland. “Here, for example, we only train twice a week. In college it was five times,” says Nick. The two use their free time to exercise and work together – Nick works remotely, while Malik has a small job in the area. We are happy to be here. The team is great, and so is the environment. And this year there should definitely be an upgrade. The team definitely has the ability to do that,” they both agreed. Last year, Fulda Saints’ promotion to the regional league failed in the playoffs against Saarland Hurricanes.

It was already clear at the start of the year that the Fulda Saints had to strengthen themselves again, as coach Daniel Katusic made clear. The Americans’ profile on the aforementioned football site was “simply a perfect fit, especially since the receiver and running back positions need to be strengthened.” “The relationship between the people was also right from the beginning,” Katusic adds.

The rest was just a formality: video verification, Facetime chat, and finally signatures. The coach confirms: “They are definitely a source of strength for the team.” The two Americans signed for just one season. what happened after that? This is still up in the air. Now it’s time to upgrade with the Saints.