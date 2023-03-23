FTR Announcement Title vs. AEW Career Match – AEW x NJPW: Closed Door with Strong Ticket Sales – Four matches confirmed for “AEW Rampage #85” – Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia announced for “AEW Dynamite #182”.

– A possible departure from FTR was included in the storyline of yesterday’s edition of “AEW Dynamite”. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both said they would leave the company if they couldn’t win the AEW World Tag Team Championship from the Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn). It is not yet clear when such a title match will take place. FTR’s contracts expire in April this year. Most recently, Dax Harwood explained on Twitter that the tag team has now decided what their future will look like starting in April.

– Yesterday, Wednesday, the private pre-order for AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door PPV began on June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. 13,662 tickets went on sale, 12,000 tickets were sold in a very short time. US$1 million in ticket sales was crossed on the first day of closed advance ticket sales. Remaining tickets for the show will go on sale tomorrow, Friday.

– Four matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Rampage, which will air on Saturday instead of Friday. Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Penta El Zero Mido, Brody King vs. Jake Hager, The Acclaimed (Max Castor & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Daven & Michael Bennett) and Taya Valkyrie vs. Lila Gray. Plus, Ricky Starks will have his say.

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #85” (Taping: March 22, 2023)

Venue: Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, USA

First aired: March 25, 2023

Attendance: About 3,700

TNT Championship

Singles match

Powerhouse Hopes (c) vs. Penta El Zero Mido

Singles match

Daya Valkyrie vs Leela Grey

Singles match

Brady King vs Jake Hager

Tag team match

Acclaimed (Max Castor & Anthony Bowens w/ “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Daven & Michael Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis)

* We hear from the “absolute” Ricky Starks

– It’s been known for weeks that Adam Cole will celebrate his return to the ring with “AEW Dynamite” after a long injury layoff. Now his opponent is also determined. So next week the match between Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia will take place.

All Elite Wrestling “Dynamite #182”

Venue: Chaifets Arena, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Date: March 29, 2023

Singles match

Adam Cole vs Daniel Garcia

