Fruit Trade Online / Newsnet with one message

Photo: Fedemco

Fedemco said that with his extensive experience in marketing and business development and because he speaks four languages, the appointment highlights the association’s vision and new direction.

“My main task at Fedemco is to make the association known not only in Spain but also in Europe. Only by promoting our work will we be able to influence the realization of the European recycling policy for wood packaging. We want this policy to be fair for our companies and our raw materials “, assures Guillermo Arregui .

The new manager holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Valencia and a Diploma in International Business from Leeds Metropolitan University. He also finished his education with a master’s degree in Commercial Management and Marketing from the Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Comercial (ESIC) in Valencia. Arregui also has more than 20 years of experience in responsible positions in various sectors, held in Spain, Germany and the United States.

