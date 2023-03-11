Frozen vegetables: Which vegetables should and should not be frozen

Carrots, Peas & Co. Which vegetables should be frozen — and which not Frozen vegetables have many advantages. But when do you use frozen foods when cooking and when do you use fresh foods? Here’s the answer based on the most common types of vegetables. published March 11, 2023 at 10:00 am

When is it best to use frozen vegetables and when is it fresh? We’ll tell you. Getty Images

For a long time, frozen foods had a bad reputation, but we now know that frozen vegetables in particular often have more Nutrients It contains raw, unprocessed vegetables that have been on supermarket shelves or kitchens for a few days. Shock freezing preserves the maximum ripeness of fruits and vegetables and therefore their nutritional properties.

Frozen vegetables and herbs can also be easily mixed into dishes—but beware: Not every type of vegetable needs to be frozen – But when and how best to use form?

Peas: It is preferable to use frozen

Since peas contain a lot of starch and quickly become tough when fresh, it is best to use them frozen as much as possible.

Peas, broccoli, corn, and spinach can be found in every freezer section of the supermarket. Getty Images

You simply thaw them in the refrigerator overnight before using them, as they are boiled before freezing. If you want to add them to a hot dish, it’s best to do so at the end of the cooking process – this way they will be warm, but not mushy.

Spinach: frozen for smoothies, raw for sandwiches

Spinach is definitely one of the vegetables that most people have in their fridge at home. As with many other frozen vegetables, frozen spinach should be added to the semi-prepared meal because it is already cooked during processing.

Its advantage when freezing: you can see very well how much you need. On the other hand, raw, fresh spinach leaves can be reduced to fifths when cooked. The downside to frozen spinach is that you can’t judge it until you actually buy and open the package. We hope you are pleased with the taste and texture, which can vary slightly by product. So, frozen spinach is suitable for smoothies, spinach shakes or an omelet.

Carrots: frozen for cooking, raw for snacking

With root vegetables like carrots, you don’t have to be too careful about eating them before they spoil—they have a long shelf life. One reason to buy carrots and the like when they are fresh is to process and enjoy them.

Homemade carrot cake is also a treat with frozen carrots. Getty Images/iStockphoto

What could be a bit boring without a mandolin or other kitchen utensils: Cube baby carrots for bolognese. Here you can go to the already frozen and chopped version.

Frozen carrots fall apart when cooked just like fresh carrots. Carrot cake also works great with frozen carrots. If the recipe calls for raw carrots, use that, too. The fresh, raw version is also the right choice for appetizers or general snacks.

See also G7 Summit in Bavaria - 600 billion for the "New Western Silk Road" - News Benefits of frozen vegetables It’s cheap.

You don’t have to use it up quickly before it spoils.

You can freeze them or buy them in the portion sizes you need.

Pumpkin: raw if you have the time and inclination

Pumpkin is perfect for soups and stews. Whether you use frozen or fresh pumpkin is a matter of taste as well as a matter of time. While fresh winter squash is available year-round and lasts a long time on your kitchen counter (up to three months), peeling and chopping fresh squash is very difficult and takes time and energy.

Pumpkin soup is a fall and winter classic. Frozen squash works well for this. Pixels / Karolina Grabowska

If you want your pumpkin in soups or stews to have a smooth texture anyway, you can also opt for a frozen one with a clear conscience. The only thing that won’t work with the frozen version is frying: The extra moisture prevents your squash from caramelizing and getting soft, crunchy brown edges. For a bowl, salad, or other side dish, you should definitely use fresh pumpkin.

What vegetables do you use frozen? And which one is always fresh?

View comments