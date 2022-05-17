From the Bernese Oberland to eastern Switzerland. Hailston the size of a golf ball raining on Switzerland.

Swiss weather flash What will the weather be like in Switzerland in the next 24 hours? Here you are informed of everything important! 05/16/2022

Heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail swept through Switzerland on Sunday evening. There were the first thunderstorms in the Bernese Oberland region. The front later moved across central and eastern Switzerland.

According to MeteoSwiss, the thunderstorm brought more than 12,000 thunderbolts and hail several centimeters in diameter in places. Sachseln OW was particularly affected. There were winds gusting at Visp VS and on Mount Pilatus at 95 kph.

Most of the rain fell in Interlaken BE 28.4 mm. Previously, thunderstorm cells were active mainly in the Bernese Oberland. Meteonews initially reported the presence of thunderstorm cells and hail in Adelboden and Interlaken.

Upon request, the SBB announced early Monday morning that the road between Link and Zwissimmen in Bernese Simmental remains closed due to a storm. An alternative bus that transports passengers. In addition, there are no problems on the Swiss network SBB, a spokesperson said upon request.

After some turbulent hours, SRF Meteo said shortly before midnight on Twitter, there was still heavy rain on the way. More thunderstorms are also on the way locally. However, the intensity decreases. More rain and thunderstorms are likely in the second half of the night.

wk, sda