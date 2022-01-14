From Kloten to the USA – Instead of an apron, chef Hansruede Neff wears hiking boots

– Instead of an apron, chef Hansruedi Nef wears hiking boots Rias Restaurant is closed in March. Tenant Hansruedi Nef is looking for a new challenge in nature. He will immigrate to Canada from Southern California.

For now, Hansruedi Nef is still cooking at Rias Restaurant in Kloten. But he will soon embark on a wonderful adventure. Pictured: Sibyl Meyer

Nothing indicates an imminent end. At the Rias Restaurant in the center of Kloten, tables are set, people are busy in the kitchen and guests are spoiled with sumptuous dishes. But soon the lights went out in the gourmet restaurant. Exactly on March 18th. Then the tenant and chef Hansruedi Nef will present his creations for the last time.

Neff has been cooking at Kloten for 12 years and running Rias Restaurant himself for six years. Al Rayes has 14 Gault Millau points. He adds that there are many reasons why it will end soon. “I must admit that the pandemic with ever-changing regulations is taking away the pleasure of working as a restaurant designer. I turned sixty and thought: The time is right to try something new.”