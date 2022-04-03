From Groß-zimmern on a research trip to Canada

Large rooms – (red). There is a guided study tour through eastern Canada from July 26th to August 4th. The trip is organized by the Interconnect Society for mbH research and meeting trips in Remagen, accompanied by Michael Fornoff, pastor of the Groß-zimmern Evangelical Church.

The journey begins in Frankfurt and leads to Toronto, followed by Niagara Falls, Midland, Alconquin Park, Ottawa, Quebec and Cape de la Madeleine. From there the return flight to Frankfurt takes place.

According to the announcement, a mix of old colonial history and modernity can be experienced on the go in cities like Toronto and Ottawa. Visit the Canadian National Temple and one of the oldest churches in North America.

Flights are on Air Canada, accommodation is in three to four star hotels with half board. In Canada, a refrigerated trainer is used and there is a qualified German-speaking tour guide. 20 to 35 people can participate. The cost of the trip is 2990 euros. Additional information with a detailed itinerary and registration can be obtained from Pastor Michael Fornoff at 0172-66 65 653 or by emailing [email protected]