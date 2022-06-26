From astrophysics to futuristic research | every monster

How does search actually work? From June 30 to July 3, the exhibition ship MS Wissenschaft will stop in Münster and provide insights into the process of scientific knowledge. The ship will then dock at Lüdinghausen from 4 to 6 July. Submission is free. On June 30, Sophie-Mobil of Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster (WWU) stands in front of the exhibition ship. With the help of the comic character Sophie, questions can be asked comically on science.

How do you explore the universe, the deep sea or social cohesion? What tools and methods do scientists use to collect their data? What challenges do researchers face in their work? What motivates you to do research? In the “Year of Science 2022 – Inquiry!” MS Wissenschaft dedicates an exhibition to the science itself and shows how researchers work.

In the hold of a converted cargo ship, interactive exhibits take visitors on an expedition to the Arctic, show how the future can be explored and make it possible to simulate the impact of deforestation or volcanic eruptions on the climate.

Participatory exhibitions also allow for the “Year of Science 2022 – Ask the Question!” Visitors have the opportunity to ask scientific questions themselves, engage with the questions of other exhibition guests and engage in conversation with each other. The exhibit also provides information on how citizens can contribute to science themselves by participating in citizen science projects.

MS Wissenschaft tours Germany on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Education and Research. Wissenschaft im Dialog (WiD) check the exhibition with the support of the scientific organizations behind WiD. The exhibits come directly from research and are made available by the Fraunhofer Society, Helmholtz Association, Leibniz Association, Max Planck Society, DFG-funded projects, universities and other partners. The exhibition is recommended for visitors aged twelve and over.

Anlegestelle in Münster: Stadthafen, Höhe Kunsthalle Öffnungszeiten: 30. Juni – 3. Juli , 10 – 19 Uhr Anlegestelle in Lüdinghausen: Nördlich der Kanalbrücke Seppenrader Straße, Nähe Santa Monika Öffnungszeiten: 4. – 6. Juli, 10 – 19 Uhr Kostenlose Führungen durch die Ausstellung: Täglich 17 Uhr, in den Ferien und am Wochenende um 11 Uhr und 17 Uhr

Similar jobs