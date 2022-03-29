Friday Night Baseball starts April 8th on Apple TV + › Macerkopf

As part of Apple’s “Peek Performance” keyword, Apple not only announced new hardware (including the Mac Studio and Studio Display), but also had sports news in its bags. Apple has announced that it will introduce “Friday Night Baseball” in association with Major League Baseball (MLB). Now Apple has confirmed the official launch date.

April 8: Friday night baseball kicks off

Apple and Major League Baseball today announced the first half of Friday Night Baseball for 2022. These scheduled games are free to anyone in the US and abroad with internet access only on Apple TV+.

Friday Night Baseball will begin on April 8 with two games: the New York Mets will play the Washington Nationals, and the Houston Astros will play the Los Angeles Angels. Friday Night Baseball will include live shows before and after the game and on Apple TV+ in the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK for a limited time, no subscription required. Other countries will follow later.

In addition to Friday Night Baseball, fans in the United States can watch MLB Big Inning, a live show and behind-the-scenes shows that air at night during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 live stream featuring MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classics and more, as well as a comprehensive on-demand program including MLB features and original content.

Fans can watch the best Friday Night games on all the devices Apple TV+ can be found, including the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD and on tv.apple.com/de, as well as some TVs Smart. and game consoles and decoders.

The following games work on Apple TV +

Friday April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals (7pm ET) Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels (9:30pm ET)

Friday 15th April

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox (7pm ET) Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers (10pm ET)

Friday April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (6:30 p.m. ET) Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics (9:30 p.m. ET)

Friday April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals (8 p.m. ET) Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants (10 p.m. ET)

Friday May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (7 p.m. ET) Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners (9:30 p.m. ET)

Friday May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves (7 p.m. ET) Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:30 p.m. ET)

Friday 20 May

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates (6:30 p.m. ET) Texas Rangers at Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET)

Friday May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox (7pm ET) Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels (9:30pm ET)

Friday 3 June

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees (7 p.m. ET) Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies (8:30 p.m. ET)

Friday 10 June

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins (8 p.m. ET) New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels (9:30 p.m. ET)

Friday 17 June

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros (8pm ET) Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers (10pm ET)

Friday 24 June

Chicago Cubs in St. Louis Cardinals (8 p.m. ET) Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:30 p.m. ET =