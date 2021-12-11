Friday 10 December 2021

Good morning, dear readers,

I hope you get to work or wherever you want and want safely in this weather. It could be exciting today, not only in terms of weather, but also politically.

Our new advisor Olaf Schultz travels to Paris and Brussels on his first inaugural visits. He will meet with President Emmanuel Macron in the French capital, and will hold talks with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Our new foreign minister Meanwhile, Annalena Barbuk is on her way to Warsaw Minute introductory visit. A meeting with her Polish colleague Zbigniew Rau is scheduled for the morning. In addition to the worsening Ukrainian crisis, the situation of migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border is likely to be an important issue.

In Oslo, journalists Maria Ressa and Dimitri Morato met at noon Nobel Peace Prize. Filipinos and Russians got it because of their fight for freedom of expression.

In London, the Court of Appeal decides whether the founder of WikiLeaks is being held in a British prison Julian Assange may be extradited to the United States – Or it comes for free.

In Frankfurt there Daimler Truck debuted in stock. The company, which has more than 100,000 employees, was separated from the Daimler Group at the beginning of the month and aims to become more profitable as an independent manufacturer of commercial vehicles.

And of course you shouldn’t miss out on a little entertainment – if you’re in 2021 German annual charts It will be announced in the afternoon. What song is the hit of the year? Who is the album of the year?

My name is Christina Launer, I'll keep you up with the news for the first half of the day

